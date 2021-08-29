Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Chewy worth $40,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Chewy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 758.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 102,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY opened at $88.11 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.57.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

