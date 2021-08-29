Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 600 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,322 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,720 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

