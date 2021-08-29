Chilton Investment Co. LLC Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 829,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 4.6% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Union Pacific worth $182,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after buying an additional 579,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after buying an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.43. 1,944,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,287. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.95. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

