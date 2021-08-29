Chilton Investment Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Equitable by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 118.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 314,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 170,224 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth about $7,382,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 25.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 316,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. upped their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.49. 1,717,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,337. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

