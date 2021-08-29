Chilton Investment Co. LLC Buys 189,190 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 189,190 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.2% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $45,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 27,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,689 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 241,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 51,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.71. 3,903,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,889,418. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.02. The company has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

