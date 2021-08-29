Chilton Investment Co. LLC Buys 31,973 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 3.2% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Danaher worth $126,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.72. The stock has a market cap of $227.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $323.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

