Chilton Investment Co. LLC Buys 34,005 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares during the quarter. Match Group comprises about 0.8% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Match Group worth $32,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Match Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Match Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $4.26 on Friday, hitting $141.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,136. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.88. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

