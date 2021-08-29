Chilton Investment Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises 2.6% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.15% of Moody’s worth $103,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Moody’s by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Moody’s by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $377.85. 337,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,952. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.