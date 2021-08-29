Chilton Investment Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 79,513 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza accounts for 2.0% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.47% of Domino’s Pizza worth $80,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $748,712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Stephens increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.50.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,029 shares of company stock worth $41,390,259 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $511.87. 238,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,494. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $499.55. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

