Chilton Investment Co. LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 1.9% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Intuit worth $76,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. raised its stake in Intuit by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.95.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit stock traded up $13.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $565.94. 1,414,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,422. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $518.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

