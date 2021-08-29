Chilton Investment Co. LLC Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 1.9% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Intuit worth $76,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.95.

Shares of INTU traded up $13.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $565.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,422. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $582.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $518.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

