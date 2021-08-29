Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $164.86. 735,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,208. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.19. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

