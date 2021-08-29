Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $10.86 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,386,780,000 after acquiring an additional 154,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.48. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

