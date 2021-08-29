Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $137.67 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. Cintas makes up approximately 3.5% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.35% of Cintas worth $137,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cintas by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 60,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,808,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cintas by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.69. The stock had a trading volume of 206,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,454. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $307.65 and a 12 month high of $396.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.44.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

