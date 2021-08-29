Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $145.41 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,321,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 3.7% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Republic Services worth $145,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 67,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 299,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,421,000 after acquiring an additional 21,899 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.56. 1,126,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,717. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.77.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

