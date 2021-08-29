Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $16.29 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $668.27. The stock had a trading volume of 316,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total value of $2,063,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,913,521. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

