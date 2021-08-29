Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $169.33 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 4.3% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.53% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $169,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $8.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,565.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,654. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,466.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $926.88 and a 12-month high of $1,577.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.