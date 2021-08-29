Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $283.58 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,220 shares during the quarter. Ball makes up approximately 7.1% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Ball worth $283,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.
Ball stock
traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.37. 1,151,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,991. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $102.76.
Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.
In other Ball news, Director Georgia R. Nelson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.70 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Cave bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
