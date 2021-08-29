Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $5.25 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $51.27 on Friday, hitting $2,880.08. 1,439,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,623.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,890.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

