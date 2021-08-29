Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $5.94 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 110.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,801,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,924,000 after acquiring an additional 276,527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 37,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Shares of LIN traded up $3.22 on Friday, hitting $314.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.53. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $314.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

