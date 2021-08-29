Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $70.69 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 61,640 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.8% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $70,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,774,000 after purchasing an additional 834,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 251.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,996,000 after acquiring an additional 779,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.52. 2,859,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,396. The firm has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

