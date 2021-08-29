Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $8.05 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 62.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 21.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,636,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAI Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $28.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,305.47. The company had a trading volume of 240,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,189.92.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna cut their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

