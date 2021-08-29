Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $88.65 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the quarter. Five Below accounts for 2.2% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Five Below worth $88,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 750.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after purchasing an additional 261,549 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Five Below by 75.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,072,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,695,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $254.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $9.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,106. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.15. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

