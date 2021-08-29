Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $96.21 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,129 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.4% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $96,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $548.51. 846,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.07 and a 1-year high of $560.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $526.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.