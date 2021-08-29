Chilton Investment Co. LLC Increases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $268.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,577. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

