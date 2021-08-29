Chilton Investment Co. LLC Increases Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,498 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Floor & Decor worth $11,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $33,894,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,873 shares of company stock worth $21,236,722 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.98. 616,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,019. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.38 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FND. increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.