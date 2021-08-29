Chilton Investment Co. LLC Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 191.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771,757 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for 8.0% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.45% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $319,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $34,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.87. 682,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,956. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $309.98.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,257 shares of company stock valued at $58,981,614 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.