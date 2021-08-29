Chilton Investment Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 4.3% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $169,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,038,000 after acquiring an additional 47,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD traded up $8.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,565.61. 54,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,654. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,466.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $926.88 and a 1-year high of $1,577.95.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total value of $5,573,755.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

