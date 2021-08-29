Chilton Investment Co. LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,510,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,533,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $11,135,194.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,708 shares of company stock worth $12,714,429.

Shares of NYSE:MCW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.79. 644,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,917. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

