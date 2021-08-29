Chilton Investment Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,249 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,739. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $401.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.