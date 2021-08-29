Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases 3,421 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 20.5% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 8.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 257,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,034,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.63. The stock had a trading volume of 570,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,864. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,696 shares of company stock worth $1,541,091 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

