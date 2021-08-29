Chilton Investment Co. LLC Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,699 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,634,676,000 after purchasing an additional 208,730 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

ADBE traded up $6.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $658.52. 1,142,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $662.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $615.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.