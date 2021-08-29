Chilton Investment Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 31,973 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 3.2% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Danaher worth $126,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $319.10. 1,316,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.72. The stock has a market cap of $227.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $323.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

