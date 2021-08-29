Chilton Investment Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. Cintas comprises approximately 3.5% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.35% of Cintas worth $137,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after buying an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 119.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,044,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 201.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,329,000 after acquiring an additional 133,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 367.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,113,000 after acquiring an additional 90,092 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.44.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.69. The stock had a trading volume of 206,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,454. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $307.65 and a twelve month high of $396.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

