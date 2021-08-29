Chilton Investment Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,639 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern comprises 4.6% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.71% of Kansas City Southern worth $182,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 367.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after purchasing an additional 684,761 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,561,000 after purchasing an additional 401,351 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,376.6% in the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 306,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $75,107,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.64.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $294.46. The stock had a trading volume of 612,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,287. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 223.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

