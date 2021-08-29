Chilton Investment Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises 3.7% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.41% of Republic Services worth $145,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

RSG traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $123.56. 1,126,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.77.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

