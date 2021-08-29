Chilton Investment Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,894 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Zoetis by 18.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

ZTS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.82. 855,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,818. The company has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $208.56.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

