Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 134,952 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134,952 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 157,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 239.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 51,335 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 225.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 61.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNB traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,135. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.85. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.19.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 160,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

DNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

