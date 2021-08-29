Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 149,383 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,383 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 4.34% of American Public Education worth $22,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter worth $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Public Education by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American Public Education by 35.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. 140,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,907. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APEI shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist reduced their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.