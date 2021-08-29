Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 5,961 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,441 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,680 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,902 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,432,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

