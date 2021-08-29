Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 68,639 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,639 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern comprises 4.6% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.71% of Kansas City Southern worth $182,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSU. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.46. 612,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,287. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.64.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.