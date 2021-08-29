Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 772 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,970 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 95,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,088,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,955 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,812 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 466,044 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $184,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.76. 1,621,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The company has a market capitalization of $394.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $412.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

