Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 8,620 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after acquiring an additional 151,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after acquiring an additional 401,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,419,834,000 after acquiring an additional 458,766 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist upped their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,801,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,525. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

