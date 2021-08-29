China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the July 29th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,418.0 days.
CHPXF stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $3.15.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
Further Reading: Systematic Risk
Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.