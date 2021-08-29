China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Up 48.8% in August

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,909,100 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the July 29th total of 1,283,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Vanke from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of CHVKF remained flat at $$3.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,800. China Vanke has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54.

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

