Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,593 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 1.3% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $51,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

CMG traded up $12.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,918.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,616. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,726.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,759.27.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,177,585.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,400,157. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

