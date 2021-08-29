Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $82.71. 925,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,025. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.21. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

