Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the July 29th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cielo stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Cielo has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $530.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

