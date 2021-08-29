Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,935 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of Ciena worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. increased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $116,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.18. 1,218,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,280. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

