Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) is Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s 5th Largest Position

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 37,850 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for approximately 3.3% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.15% of Cigna worth $119,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CI traded up $2.89 on Friday, reaching $210.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.48.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.16.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

